Alps Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 37,037 Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,037 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,447,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,075,000 after purchasing an additional 421,532 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 905,815 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,929,000 after acquiring an additional 181,480 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 797,394 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after acquiring an additional 144,337 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 685,870 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,246,000 after acquiring an additional 5,195 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Mitek Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,751,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

MITK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Benchmark boosted their price objective on Mitek Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mitek Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. National Securities upgraded Mitek Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Mitek Systems in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.44.

In other news, insider Jason Gray sold 7,237 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.26, for a total transaction of $67,014.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,029.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ MITK opened at $8.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $11.43. The stock has a market cap of $369.61 million, a PE ratio of 81.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.22.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.03. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 5.05%. The company had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.