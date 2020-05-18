Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $610,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.
In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.
Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile
Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.
Recommended Story: Oversold
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).
Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.