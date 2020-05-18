Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $610,000 in Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 37,360 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth about $448,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 26.0% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 48,859 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,072 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 98.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $199,000. Institutional investors own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Collegium Pharmaceutical alerts:

Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $25.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.84.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.65). The firm had revenue of $76.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.64 million. Collegium Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 4.21% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 19,254 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total transaction of $416,464.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,155,862.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CTO Alison B. Fleming sold 7,989 shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.67, for a total value of $173,121.63. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 105,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,288,980.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 31,677 shares of company stock worth $689,838. 8.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, heating, and injecting.

Recommended Story: Oversold

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:COLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Collegium Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.