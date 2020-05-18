Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Lipe & Dalton

Lipe & Dalton trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,323 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,056 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 6.5% of Lipe & Dalton’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Lipe & Dalton’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AAPL. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $11,412,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Apple by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,004,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,886,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Nomura raised their price target on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

AAPL opened at $307.71 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $276.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $282.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

