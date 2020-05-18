LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) by 64.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,028 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in LHC Group were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of LHC Group by 44.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in LHC Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in LHC Group by 4,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $138,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Get LHC Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LHCG opened at $149.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.46, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.41. LHC Group, Inc. has a one year low of $100.00 and a one year high of $159.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.74.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The health services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $512.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $504.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that LHC Group, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

LHCG has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on LHC Group from $179.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of LHC Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark boosted their target price on LHC Group from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub raised shares of LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. LHC Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.60.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Receive News & Ratings for LHC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LHC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.