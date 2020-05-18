Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,181,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Trust Of America by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Healthcare Trust Of America by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $908,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Healthcare Trust Of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust Of America by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 186,128 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,636,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter.

Get Healthcare Trust Of America alerts:

Shares of HTA stock opened at $24.08 on Monday. Healthcare Trust Of America Inc has a 1-year low of $20.61 and a 1-year high of $34.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.57.

Healthcare Trust Of America (NYSE:HTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.33). The company had revenue of $185.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.57 million. Healthcare Trust Of America had a return on equity of 1.71% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Healthcare Trust Of America Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 1st. Healthcare Trust Of America’s payout ratio is currently 76.83%.

In other Healthcare Trust Of America news, Director Vicki U. Booth purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.05 per share, for a total transaction of $50,837.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,443.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert A. Milligan purchased 2,000 shares of Healthcare Trust Of America stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 170,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,042,535. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 5,750 shares of company stock valued at $143,768. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research cut shares of Healthcare Trust Of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Healthcare Trust Of America from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Healthcare Trust Of America from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.20.

Healthcare Trust Of America Company Profile

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 23.2 million square feet of GLA, with $6.8 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Trust Of America Inc (NYSE:HTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Trust Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.