Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 6,839 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,987,588 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 5.3% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Apple were worth $759,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in Apple by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Apple in the fourth quarter valued at $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Apple by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in Apple by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $276.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $282.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

