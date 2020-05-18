Alps Advisors Inc. Has $306,000 Stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF)

Alps Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,294 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,024 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,246 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 18,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,248 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 42,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 20,965 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 527,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,730,000 after purchasing an additional 12,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 22.9% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 35,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

Shares of FOXF stock opened at $56.10 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.53 and a 200-day moving average of $60.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Fox Factory Holding Corp has a 12-month low of $34.58 and a 12-month high of $86.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.65.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.03). Fox Factory had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $184.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.87 per share, with a total value of $99,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,659,573.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FOXF shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fox Factory from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub raised shares of Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fox Factory from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.80.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes and road bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, and motorcycles.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.