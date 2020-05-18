Absher Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Absher Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apple by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 38,861 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,412,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,358 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $7,446,000 after buying an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Apple by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,199 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,995,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $5,004,000. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth about $3,886,000. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total transaction of $9,914,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.71 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.90. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.27 and a 1 year high of $327.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a net margin of 21.35% and a return on equity of 64.49%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.82 dividend. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

