TLW Wealth Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

TLW Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 27,056 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 287 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 7.5% of TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. TLW Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,768 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Searcy Financial Services Inc. ADV now owns 1,202 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boyar Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Apple by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Boyar Asset Management Inc. now owns 999 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Apple from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $315.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $301.00.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total transaction of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL opened at $307.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,333.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average is $282.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.