Hendley & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hendley & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 3.6% of Hendley & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Hendley & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Violich Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Violich Capital Management Inc. now owns 113,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,536,000 after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 50.2% in the 4th quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 47,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,936,000 after buying an additional 15,901 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $820,000. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 67.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JNJ opened at $150.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $396.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.71. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $109.16 and a 52-week high of $157.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $143.42 and its 200 day moving average is $141.62.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. Barclays lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

