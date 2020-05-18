Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Position Lessened by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 62.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,825 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 36,590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GNTX. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $29,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gentex during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Gentex by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,474 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. BidaskClub lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cfra cut their target price on Gentex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gentex in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Gentex has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.67.

GNTX stock opened at $24.29 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a twelve month low of $19.48 and a twelve month high of $31.27. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. Gentex had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 22.23%. The business had revenue of $453.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Gentex Co. will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

