Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,735 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 242.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of Apple by 441.3% during the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 615,446 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $29,074,000 after acquiring an additional 501,751 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 61,810 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $16,446,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 62,154 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,805,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $307.71 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $170.27 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AAPL. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group set a $325.00 target price on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research upgraded Apple from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.00.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,515.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

