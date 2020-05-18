State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Sells 8,280 Shares of Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in Taubman Centers, Inc. (NYSE:TCO) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,280 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.13% of Taubman Centers worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCO. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Taubman Centers during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Taubman Centers by 72.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after acquiring an additional 27,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 0.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,957,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $120,755,000 after purchasing an additional 20,506 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Taubman Centers by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 10,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Taubman Centers by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 48,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after purchasing an additional 25,359 shares in the last quarter.

TCO stock opened at $38.53 on Monday. Taubman Centers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.24 and a fifty-two week high of $53.40. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47 and a beta of -0.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.82.

Taubman Centers (NYSE:TCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $159.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.94 million. Taubman Centers had a negative return on equity of 107.89% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Taubman Centers, Inc. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TCO. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Taubman Centers from $29.50 to $52.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup increased their target price on Taubman Centers from $33.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Taubman Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Taubman Centers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cfra raised Taubman Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Taubman Centers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Taubman Centers Profile

Taubman Centers is an S&P MidCap 400 Real Estate Investment Trust engaged in the ownership, management and/or leasing of 26 regional, super-regional and outlet shopping centers in the U.S. and Asia and one under development. Taubman's U.S.-owned properties are the most productive in the publicly held U.S.

