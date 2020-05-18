Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Reduced by North American Management Corp

North American Management Corp trimmed its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,596 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 11,207 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 3.8% of North American Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. North American Management Corp’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 3,753,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,102,083,000 after acquiring an additional 221,800 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,730,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,568,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $754,128,000 after acquiring an additional 49,316 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 16,051 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,382 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Apple from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apple has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.71 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $282.90. The firm has a market cap of $1,333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

