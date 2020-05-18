Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC Sells 10,100 Shares of Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,100 shares during the quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Hibbett Sports worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hibbett Sports by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 17,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 12,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Hibbett Sports by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the last quarter.

HIBB opened at $15.08 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $248.59 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average of $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.59. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.33 and a fifty-two week high of $30.98.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $313.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.63 million. Hibbett Sports had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Hibbett Sports’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on HIBB shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $32.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Hibbett Sports has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.40.

In related news, insider Scott Randall Humphrey purchased 5,000 shares of Hibbett Sports stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.45 per share, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $47,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael E. Longo bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.00 per share, with a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 25,456 shares of company stock valued at $235,892. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hibbett Sports, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates athletic specialty stores. Its stores offer a range of merchandise, including athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, sports equipment, and related accessories. The company also operates Hibbett.com, an e-commerce Website. It operates approximately 1,100 stores under the Hibbett Sports and City Gear names primarily in small and mid-sized communities in the United States.

