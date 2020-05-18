American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. Reduces Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,847 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 5.0% of American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. American National Registered Investment Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,098,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management purchased a new position in Apple during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors purchased a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total transaction of $1,372,539.42. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 41,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.44, for a total value of $10,858,435.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,301,515.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $307.71 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.27 and a 12-month high of $327.85. The company has a market cap of $1,333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $276.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $282.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.46 EPS. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group set a $325.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub raised Apple from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Nomura boosted their price objective on Apple from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $285.00 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.00.

Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

