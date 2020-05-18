Eads & Heald Wealth Management Reduces Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Eads & Heald Wealth Management cut its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,396 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Apple makes up approximately 1.9% of Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Apple by 2,180.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new position in Apple in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, CXI Advisors bought a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Apple from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $298.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on Apple from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.00.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total transaction of $2,605,141.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 41,062 shares of Apple stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.44, for a total value of $9,914,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $307.71 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $276.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $282.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.27 and a 52 week high of $327.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1,333.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.17.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.59%.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

