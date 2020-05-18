Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Has $243,000 Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,780 shares of the company’s stock after selling 988 shares during the quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Busey Wealth Management acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Church & Dwight by 1,019.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHD opened at $73.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.55 and its 200-day moving average is $70.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.03. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.98 and a 52 week high of $80.99. The firm has a market cap of $18.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.31.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.87%.

In related news, Director Ravichandra Krishnamu Saligram sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.60, for a total transaction of $1,145,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,378,626.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Craigie sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.17, for a total transaction of $14,234,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 209,819 shares in the company, valued at $14,932,818.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 362,660 shares of company stock worth $26,145,808. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.27.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

