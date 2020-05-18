Wetherby Asset Management Inc. Invests $241,000 in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC)

Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic NV (NYSE:ESTC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 4,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its stake in shares of Elastic by 4,344.4% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Truewealth LLC bought a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Elastic by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Elastic by 30.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. 67.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Elastic stock opened at $70.65 on Monday. Elastic NV has a one year low of $39.01 and a one year high of $104.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of -31.68 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.88.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Elastic had a negative net margin of 44.42% and a negative return on equity of 41.56%. The firm had revenue of $113.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.08 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Elastic NV will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kevin Kluge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $285,850.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 536,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,653,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $382,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $523,197.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,250 shares of company stock worth $4,194,413. Corporate insiders own 35.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ESTC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elastic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.71.

Elastic Profile

Elastic N.V. develops and delivers technology that enables users to search structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily provides Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization.

