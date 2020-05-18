New York State Common Retirement Fund Increases Stock Position in A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Corp (NYSE:AOS) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 889,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 338,638 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $33,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AOS. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in A. O. Smith by 235.3% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $40.41 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.26. A. O. Smith Corp has a one year low of $33.81 and a one year high of $52.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.62.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 19.95% and a net margin of 11.54%. The company had revenue of $636.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. A. O. Smith’s quarterly revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that A. O. Smith Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.24%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AOS. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of A. O. Smith from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.88.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

