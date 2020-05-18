EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Stock Holdings Increased by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of EXACT Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 26.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 572,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,224 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in EXACT Sciences were worth $33,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 516 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $90,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXACT Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at $1,655,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in shares of EXACT Sciences by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,477 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other EXACT Sciences news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 18,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $1,541,767.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 984,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,815,562.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Stenhouse sold 11,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.69, for a total value of $677,332.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,353,712.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 54,679 shares of company stock valued at $4,236,863. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded EXACT Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on EXACT Sciences from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet cut EXACT Sciences from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on EXACT Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXACT Sciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.75.

EXAS opened at $86.29 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.63 and a beta of 1.88. EXACT Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $123.99. The company has a current ratio of 6.09, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.67.

EXACT Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $347.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.47 million. EXACT Sciences had a negative net margin of 10.04% and a negative return on equity of 13.98%. EXACT Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 114.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.66) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EXACT Sciences Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exact Sciences Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, focuses on developing products for the early detection and prevention of various cancers in the United States. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer.

