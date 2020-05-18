Dale Alton Craig Sells 50,000 Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Stock

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Dale Alton Craig sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,990 shares in the company, valued at C$322,425.

Dale Alton Craig also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 7th, Dale Alton Craig sold 20,483 shares of B2Gold stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.29, for a total value of C$108,355.07.

B2Gold stock opened at C$7.62 on Monday. B2Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$3.12 and a twelve month high of C$8.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.55.

B2Gold (TSE:BTO) (NYSE:BTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$510.53 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

BTO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on B2Gold from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cormark boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eight Capital boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.75 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th.

B2Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for gold deposits in Nicaragua, the Philippines, Mali, Colombia, Burkina Faso, and Namibia. The company primarily holds 80% interest in the Fekola mine, an open pit gold mine located in Mali; 90% interest in the Otjikoto gold mine located north of Windhoek, Namibia; the Masbate gold project located in the south-east of Manila, the Philippines; and 100% interest in the El Limon mine, an underground gold mine located in northwestern Nicaragua.

