Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$165,000.
BBL.A stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Brampton Brick Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.07.
About Brampton Brick
