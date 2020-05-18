Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum Purchases 30,000 Shares of Stock

Brampton Brick Ltd (TSE:BBL.A) Director Kenneth Michael Tanenbaum bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$5.50 per share, with a total value of C$165,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$165,000.

BBL.A stock opened at C$5.50 on Monday. Brampton Brick Ltd has a 12-month low of C$4.91 and a 12-month high of C$7.75. The stock has a market cap of $47.20 million and a P/E ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$6.07.

Get Brampton Brick alerts:

About Brampton Brick

Brampton Brick Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells masonry and landscape products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Masonry Products and Landscape Products. The Masonry Products segment offers clay bricks; and a range of concrete masonry products, including stone veneer, concrete bricks, and blocks.

Featured Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Brampton Brick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brampton Brick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.