Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Purchases $14,070.00 in Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO William J. Burns acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.69 per share, for a total transaction of $14,070.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 253,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,147.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $5.19 on Monday. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20, a PEG ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 0.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $210.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.01 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 2.80% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CCRN. Aigen Investment Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BidaskClub raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.42.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

