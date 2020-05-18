Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane Buys 10,000 Shares

Badger Daylighting Ltd (TSE:BAD) Director Glen Dawson Roane acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$26.00 per share, with a total value of C$260,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,518,400.

BAD stock opened at C$27.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $922.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$25.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.67. Badger Daylighting Ltd has a 52 week low of C$18.00 and a 52 week high of C$49.57.

Badger Daylighting (TSE:BAD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.19 by C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$136.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$150.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Badger Daylighting Ltd will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Badger Daylighting’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 29th. Badger Daylighting’s dividend payout ratio is 33.96%.

BAD has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$43.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cormark cut their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$40.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities downgraded Badger Daylighting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$30.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Badger Daylighting from C$35.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th.

Badger Daylighting Company Profile

Badger Daylighting Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; potholing; and slot trenching services for perimeter slot trenching, exposing existing cables or conduits, cable or conduit and drain tile installation, and line fault repairs.

