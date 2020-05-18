William Warren Holmes Sells 225,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Stock

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,003,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,430.

TSE WM opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.83 million and a P/E ratio of -98.00.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

