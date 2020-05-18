William Warren Holmes Sells 225,000 Shares of Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Stock

Posted by on May 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd (TSE:WM) Director William Warren Holmes sold 225,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.98, for a total transaction of C$220,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,003,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,963,430.

TSE WM opened at C$0.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 6.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.74. Wallbridge Mining Company Ltd has a 1 year low of C$0.26 and a 1 year high of C$1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.83 million and a P/E ratio of -98.00.

Separately, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Wallbridge Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.10 in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, discovery, development, and production of metals. It holds 100% interest in the Fenelon gold property that consists of 1 block of 19 mining claims and 1 mining lease covering an area of 1,052 hectares located in the province of Quebec, Canada.

Featured Story: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM)

Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Heritage Wealth Advisors Has $7.76 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson
Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Johnson & Johnson
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Shares Sold by Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc.
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Principal Financial Group Inc Shares Purchased by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV
Donaldson Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research
Donaldson Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report