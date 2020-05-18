Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero Sells 30,000 Shares

Pretium Resources Inc (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) Senior Officer Michelle Ann Romero sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.00, for a total value of C$360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$600,000.

Shares of TSE PVG opened at C$12.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.95, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$10.54 and its 200-day moving average price is C$11.97. Pretium Resources Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$6.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.30. The company has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.17.

Pretium Resources (TSE:PVG) (NYSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.16 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$169.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.74 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Pretium Resources Inc will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

PVG has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity lowered Pretium Resources from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$18.50 to C$12.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$10.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. CIBC raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$10.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on Pretium Resources from C$9.00 to C$9.75 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

About Pretium Resources

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

