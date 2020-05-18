D.A. Davidson & CO. Sells 2,782 Shares of Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Cardlytics Inc (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,782 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 4th quarter valued at about $110,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 1,350.0% during the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cardlytics stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.64 and a beta of 2.37. Cardlytics Inc has a one year low of $19.21 and a one year high of $107.50.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $45.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.97 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 19.42% and a negative net margin of 11.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardlytics Inc will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,400,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Andrew Christiansen sold 768 shares of Cardlytics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.79, for a total value of $35,166.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,494 shares in the company, valued at $434,730.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 787,626 shares of company stock worth $28,636,797 and sold 188,427 shares worth $8,681,061. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on Cardlytics from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Cardlytics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Cardlytics from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cardlytics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.86.

Cardlytics, Inc operates a purchase intelligence platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions. The company's platform is the Cardlytics Direct solution, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach consumers through their trusted and frequently visited online and mobile banking channels.

