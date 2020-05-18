HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) Shares Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in HollyFrontier Corp (NYSE:HFC) by 9.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,670 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Hawaii bought a new stake in shares of HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after buying an additional 12,075 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 83.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 251,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 114,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc. now owns 72,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 22,300 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HFC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised HollyFrontier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Piper Sandler raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho raised HollyFrontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on HollyFrontier from $50.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised HollyFrontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.18.

In related news, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.54 per share, for a total transaction of $215,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,979.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HFC opened at $26.87 on Monday. HollyFrontier Corp has a twelve month low of $18.48 and a twelve month high of $58.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.68.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. HollyFrontier’s revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

