Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,696 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 172.9% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 871.8% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 43,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 96.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $116.50 on Monday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $119.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 6.90 and a quick ratio of 6.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 63.32 and a beta of 1.26.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $237.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 19.90%. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $121.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.81.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, insider Eiry Roberts sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total value of $192,374.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Benevich sold 8,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.65, for a total value of $817,018.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,137 shares of company stock valued at $12,878,453 in the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers and develops pharmaceuticals for the treatment of neurological and endocrine-related diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA (valbenazine), a vesicular monoamine transporter 2 inhibitor (VMAT2), which is used for the treatment of movement disorders; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for use in women's health.

