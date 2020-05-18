Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong Sells 45,914 Shares of Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Senior Officer Lloyd Hyunsoo Hong sold 45,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$200.27, for a total value of C$9,194,976.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,551 shares in the company, valued at C$911,406.93.

TSE:FNV opened at C$212.30 on Monday. Franco Nevada Corp has a 52 week low of C$98.29 and a 52 week high of C$214.82. The company has a quick ratio of 7.21, a current ratio of 8.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$174.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$147.14.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The business had revenue of C$322.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$322.87 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on Franco Nevada and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Franco Nevada from C$160.00 to C$190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$105.00 price objective on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$146.90.

About Franco Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

