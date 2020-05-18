Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 168 Shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,737,755 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $564,698,000 after buying an additional 65,543 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,719,793 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $682,777,000 after acquiring an additional 36,742 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 957,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $240,054,000 after acquiring an additional 29,831 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after buying an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 587,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,724,000 after buying an additional 50,553 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SIVB shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $312.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Friday, March 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.60.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.56, for a total value of $44,636.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 5,029 shares in the company, valued at $1,053,877.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Gregory W. Becker sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.09, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,192 shares of company stock valued at $1,855,790 over the last 90 days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $172.79 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $171.81 and a 200 day moving average of $217.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

