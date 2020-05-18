Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $618,000 Stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after buying an additional 197,685 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Snap-on by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Snap-on by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,514,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,918,000 after purchasing an additional 17,507 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Snap-on by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,045,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,046,000 after purchasing an additional 49,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Snap-on by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,002,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,579,000 after purchasing an additional 22,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SNA opened at $122.95 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $116.26 and a 200-day moving average of $147.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.50. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $852.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio is 35.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on SNA. Longbow Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Northcoast Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

