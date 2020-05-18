Insider Selling: Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) Director Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

Franco Nevada Corp (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) Director David Harquail sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$198.21, for a total transaction of C$19,820,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 846,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$167,793,100.02.

  • On Thursday, March 26th, David Harquail sold 20,500 shares of Franco Nevada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$160.11, for a total transaction of C$3,282,328.80.

TSE FNV opened at C$212.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 8.38 and a quick ratio of 7.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$174.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$147.14. Franco Nevada Corp has a 12 month low of C$98.29 and a 12 month high of C$214.82. The company has a market capitalization of $37.63 billion and a P/E ratio of 222.77.

Franco Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.78. The firm had revenue of C$322.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$322.87 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Franco Nevada Corp will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

FNV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$156.00 to C$155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a C$105.00 target price on shares of Franco Nevada in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. CSFB set a C$105.00 price target on shares of Franco Nevada and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Franco Nevada from C$164.00 to C$162.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their target price on shares of Franco Nevada from C$145.00 to C$165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$146.90.

Franco Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, and Africa. It also holds interests in silver and platinum group metals; and oil, gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

