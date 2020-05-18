TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Director Sylvie Rheaume Sells 5,000 Shares

TMX Group Ltd (TSE:X) Director Sylvie Rheaume sold 5,000 shares of TMX Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$125.50, for a total value of C$627,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 585,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,417,500.

X opened at C$127.86 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.40, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a current ratio of 1.00. TMX Group Ltd has a 52-week low of C$84.50 and a 52-week high of C$139.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion and a PE ratio of 29.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$116.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$113.75.

Get TMX Group alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. TMX Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.45%.

X has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on TMX Group from C$105.00 to C$150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. CIBC raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$123.00 to C$127.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. TD Securities raised their price objective on TMX Group from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on TMX Group from C$146.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Sunday.

TMX Group Company Profile

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading and Clearing.

Further Reading: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.