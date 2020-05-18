Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Sylogist Ltd (CVE:SYZ) Director James Wilson sold 97,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.50, for a total value of C$1,115,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 243,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,802,550.

James Wilson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sylogist alerts:

On Wednesday, March 25th, James Wilson bought 2,600 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$7.28 per share, with a total value of C$18,928.00.

On Monday, March 23rd, James Wilson purchased 200 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$6.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,300.00.

On Friday, March 20th, James Wilson purchased 14,500 shares of Sylogist stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$7.06 per share, with a total value of C$102,370.00.

On Monday, March 16th, James Wilson bought 8,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.23 per share, with a total value of C$65,840.00.

On Friday, March 13th, James Wilson bought 2,000 shares of Sylogist stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$8.14 per share, with a total value of C$16,280.00.

Shares of SYZ opened at C$11.20 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $249.90 million and a PE ratio of 177.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$9.34. Sylogist Ltd has a 12-month low of C$6.16 and a 12-month high of C$12.30.

Sylogist (CVE:SYZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported C$0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$9.20 million. As a group, analysts predict that Sylogist Ltd will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Cormark dropped their price target on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions to local governments, non-profit and non-governmental organizations, and K-12 education markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers Serenic Navigator solutions comprises accounting and financial management, award and budget management, payroll and human resources, analytics and decision support, reporting, deposits and loans, and field connect products.

Featured Story: What does relative strength index mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Sylogist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylogist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.