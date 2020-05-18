Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $642,000 Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,204 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cognex were worth $642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CGNX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $19,242,210,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 286.5% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,570,605 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $108,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,545 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter worth $103,498,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,346,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $243,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Cognex by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,651,452 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 878,444 shares during the last quarter. 92.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cognex alerts:

CGNX opened at $57.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.59. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.20 and a fifty-two week high of $59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a PE ratio of 52.02 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $50.94.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Cognex had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $167.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on CGNX. TheStreet cut shares of Cognex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.11.

In other Cognex news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.33, for a total value of $615,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $513,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

See Also: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.