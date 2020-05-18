NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Purchases 200,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,186,192.24.
Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360,000.00.
Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.23 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. NFI Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
Further Reading: Beta
Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.