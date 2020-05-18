NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray Purchases 200,000 Shares

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$14.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$2,888,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,406,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$49,186,192.24.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$13.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,360,000.00.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.23 million and a P/E ratio of -34.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$24.83. NFI Group Inc has a 12 month low of C$9.12 and a 12 month high of C$39.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The firm had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.27 billion. Analysts predict that NFI Group Inc will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. AltaCorp Capital lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 8th.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

