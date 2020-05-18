12,600 Shares in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) Bought by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC grew its position in Arconic by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Arconic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 34,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Arconic by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its position in Arconic by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 12,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in Arconic by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,734 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Arconic news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 32,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.57, for a total value of $1,000,647.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,209 shares in the company, valued at $3,766,499.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Several research firms have issued reports on ARNC. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Arconic in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arconic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Arconic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.56.

NYSE:ARNC opened at $8.34 on Monday. Arconic Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.36.

Arconic Company Profile

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

