Adam L. Gray Buys 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,792,646 shares in the company, valued at C$51,579,985.60.

Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,888,000.00.

TSE:NFI opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.83. NFI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.23 million and a PE ratio of -34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.89 by C($0.24). The company had revenue of C$1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.27 billion. Equities analysts forecast that NFI Group Inc will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About NFI Group

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.

