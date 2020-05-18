Adam L. Gray Buys 100,000 Shares of NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Stock

NFI Group Inc (TSE:NFI) Director Adam L. Gray purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$13.60 per share, with a total value of C$1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,792,646 shares in the company, valued at C$51,579,985.60.
Adam L. Gray also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 12th, Adam L. Gray purchased 200,000 shares of NFI Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$14.44 per share, with a total value of C$2,888,000.00.
TSE:NFI opened at C$14.14 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$14.47 and its 200 day moving average is C$24.83. NFI Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of C$9.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $903.23 million and a PE ratio of -34.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.83.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on NFI shares. CIBC decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Friday, May 8th. AltaCorp Capital decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$16.50 to C$16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$33.00 to C$21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on NFI Group from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.
About NFI Group
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures heavy-duty transit buses, medium-duty buses, low-floor cutaway buses, and motor coaches in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations; and Aftermarket Operations. The Transit Bus and Motor Coach Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells heavy-duty transit buses, motor coaches, medium-duty buses and cutaways.
