Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) Shares Sold by Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC

Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Proto Labs Inc (NYSE:PRLB) by 21.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Proto Labs were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Proto Labs during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 27.5% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 928 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Proto Labs by 29.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Robert Bodor sold 9,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,090.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,350,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRLB stock opened at $106.41 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Proto Labs Inc has a fifty-two week low of $63.19 and a fifty-two week high of $119.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.34.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $115.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.36 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 10.82%. Proto Labs’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs Inc will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Proto Labs in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Proto Labs from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.20.

About Proto Labs

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom parts for prototyping and short-run production worldwide. It utilizes injection molding, computer numerical control machining, three-dimensional (3D) printing, and sheet metal fabrication to manufacture custom parts for developers and engineers who use 3D computer-aided design software to design products across a range of end markets.

