D.A. Davidson & CO. Purchases 8,575 Shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 200.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in SkyWest were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in SkyWest by 93.3% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SkyWest during the 4th quarter valued at $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

In other SkyWest news, Director W Steve Albrecht bought 11,787 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.54 per share, with a total value of $301,039.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 60,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jerry C. Atkin acquired 15,500 shares of SkyWest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.90 per share, for a total transaction of $587,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 430,801 shares in the company, valued at $16,327,357.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,287 shares of company stock worth $991,050 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SKYW shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. BidaskClub cut shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SKYW opened at $24.04 on Monday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.58 and a 12 month high of $66.52. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 1.86.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $729.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $700.10 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that SkyWest, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

