Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) Stock Position Boosted by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN) by 83.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,298 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new position in shares of Axon Enterprise in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAXN opened at $73.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,463.67 and a beta of 0.73. Axon Enterprise Inc has a 1-year low of $49.80 and a 1-year high of $90.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $73.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.15.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.51. Axon Enterprise had a negative return on equity of 0.28% and a negative net margin of 0.26%. The business had revenue of $147.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. Axon Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Axon Enterprise news, Director Matthew R. Mcbrady sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.49, for a total value of $140,233.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,153,705.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard H. Carmona sold 45,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.29, for a total value of $3,843,764.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,662 shares in the company, valued at $3,297,481.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock worth $10,197,595. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AAXN. ValuEngine lowered shares of Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.14.

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

