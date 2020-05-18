Creative Planning Has $493,000 Stake in Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL) by 36.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,556 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after buying an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Noble Energy were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 113.4% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 420,893 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 223,646 shares in the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 281,328 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 53,675 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Noble Energy by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 202,743 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Noble Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Noble Energy alerts:

In other Noble Energy news, COO Brent J. Smolik purchased 9,850 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.19 per share, with a total value of $149,621.50. Also, SVP Rachel G. Clingman purchased 17,793 shares of Noble Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $53,734.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 85,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $258,080.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 107,143 shares of company stock valued at $543,966. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:NBL opened at $8.67 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.56 and a 200-day moving average of $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Noble Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.73 and a twelve month high of $27.31.

Noble Energy (NYSE:NBL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The oil and gas development company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. Noble Energy had a negative net margin of 25.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.82%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. Noble Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Noble Energy, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Noble Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NBL shares. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Noble Energy in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Noble Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Noble Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Noble Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Noble Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.25.

About Noble Energy

Noble Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company owns, operates, develops, and acquires domestic midstream infrastructure assets in the DJ and Delaware Basins.

Read More: Futures Contract

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Noble Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NBL).

Receive News & Ratings for Noble Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.