D.A. Davidson & CO. Boosts Holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 43.9% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Analog Devices by 25.5% in the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ADI shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $140.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.73.

In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 4,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total value of $504,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,541,805. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregory N. Henderson sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $88,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,214 shares of company stock valued at $932,401. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analog Devices stock opened at $101.80 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.53. The company has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $127.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). Its products include industrial process control systems, medical imaging equipment, factory process automation systems, patient vital signs monitoring devices, instrumentation and measurement systems, wireless infrastructure equipment, energy management systems, networking equipment, aerospace and defense electronics, optical systems, automobiles, and portable consumer devices.

