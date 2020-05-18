D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $320,000 Stock Position in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in Momo Inc (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 18.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,732 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,276 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Momo were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Momo by 5.5% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,031 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Momo by 7.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,993 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of Momo by 791.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 945 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MOMO opened at $20.73 on Monday. Momo Inc has a twelve month low of $19.23 and a twelve month high of $40.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 6.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The information services provider reported $5.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $4.88. Momo had a net margin of 17.36% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Momo’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Momo Inc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th were paid a $0.76 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $52.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 20th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Momo from $34.00 to $33.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Momo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.15.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application and various related features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners. It offers Momo mobile application that enables users to establish and expand their social relationships based on locations; interests; and recreational activities, including live talent shows, short videos, social games, and other video- and audio-based interactive experiences.

