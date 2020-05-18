D.A. Davidson & CO. Cuts Stake in Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO)

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc (NYSE:PEO) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,806 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned about 0.13% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 145.9% during the 4th quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 76,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $922,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Adams Natural Resources Fund by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 366,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after acquiring an additional 6,387 shares during the last quarter. 30.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PEO opened at $10.01 on Monday. Adams Natural Resources Fund Inc has a 12 month low of $6.11 and a 12 month high of $16.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.54.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th.

Adams Natural Resources Fund Company Profile

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

