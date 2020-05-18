Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. cut its holdings in shares of Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) by 10.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 41,950 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Energy Recovery were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Energy Recovery by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 98,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 63,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Energy Recovery by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ERII shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Recovery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Energy Recovery to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

ERII opened at $7.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 3.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.00. Energy Recovery, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.11 and a 1-year high of $12.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.38 and a beta of 3.06.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $19.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Emily Smith sold 7,683 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.02, for a total transaction of $84,666.66. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 46,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,854.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ole Peter Lorentzen sold 1,500,000 shares of Energy Recovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.52, for a total transaction of $11,280,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,572,397 shares of company stock worth $11,860,894. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Energy Recovery, Inc provides energy solutions to industrial fluid flow markets under the ERI, PX, Pressure Exchanger, PX Pressure Exchanger, AT, AquaBold, VorTeq, MTeq, IsoBoost, and IsoGen names. The company operates through Water and Oil & Gas segments. It offers pressure exchanger energy recovery devices for water desalination plants; hydraulic turbochargers for low-pressure brackish, high-pressure seawater reverse osmosis systems, and other water treatment applications; and high-pressure and circulation pumps for small- to medium-sized desalination plants.

