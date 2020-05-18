Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 1,064 Shares of Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Coca-Cola European Partners were worth $749,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,167,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,655,000 after purchasing an additional 82,603 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $218,858,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,494,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,804,000 after purchasing an additional 142,131 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in Coca-Cola European Partners by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,447,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,513,000 after purchasing an additional 70,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coca-Cola European Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $126,042,000. 27.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola European Partners alerts:

NYSE CCEP opened at $35.12 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.20 and its 200 day moving average is $47.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Coca-Cola European Partners PLC has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $58.94. The stock has a market cap of $17.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.60.

CCEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners from $46.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ABN Amro cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.69.

Coca-Cola European Partners Profile

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

Read More: What does a market perform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola European Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola European Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.