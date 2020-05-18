Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Acquired by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,304 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 491 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Textron were worth $568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 20,103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 17,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,995 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Textron by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,420 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textron alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Textron from $51.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price (down from $53.00) on shares of Textron in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered Textron from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered Textron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Shares of NYSE TXT opened at $24.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.44. Textron Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $54.24.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.11). Textron had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.12%. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Textron’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.14%.

Textron Profile

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures and sells business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as provides maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT).

Receive News & Ratings for Textron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.